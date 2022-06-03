Spring might be drawing to a close but REV’IT!’s Spring/Summer 2022 Footwear Collection couldn’t arrive at a better time. With motorcyclists kicking off the riding season with events, rallies, and long-distance travels, the new footwear lineup should have something for riders of all disciplines. Despite the warmer weather, the GORE-TEX material highlights the Spring/Summer range.

“Acquisition of the GORE-TEX license for footwear is a benchmark moment for us,” noted REV’IT! Global Sales Director Erik van Bilsen. “It opened the road to introducing a wider range of premium solutions incorporating GORE’s unique waterproofing technology.”

Starting with the GORE-TEX-equipped models, the Everest GTX comes in as a four-season boot at $339.99. The breathable, waterproof GORE-TEX membrane seals out the elements while a toe cap and ankle/heel cups protect against impacts. The proprietary tread pattern and grippy outsole deliver sure footing on the pegs and off the bike.

The Expedition GTX takes things up a notch with a Dynamic Support Frame that optimizes the rider’s range of movement but also prevents hyperextension. GORE-TEX waterproofing and a Vibram Apex sole prepare this adventure boot for the toughest conditions but customers will have to pony up $839.99 for that top-tier protection.

The Astro Ghost takes a more casual approach with a design that blends classic sneakers and trail boots. The urban riding shoe isn’t all show, though, with reinforcements at the ankles, heels and toes. The Astro is beautiful on the inside as well, offering a soft leather lining and an OrthoLite insole. At $279.99, the Ghost caters to scooterists and urban riders alike.

REV’IT! doesn't forget about the cruiser crowd either, delivering an over-the-ankle boot with the Ginza 3. With a cowhide upper forming to the user’s feet over time, the Ginza sports an improved fit and easier break-in with its third iteration. REV’IT! Offers the boots in Black, Brown-White, or Olive Green-White with a retail price of $259.99.

Saving the best for last, the Portland Ladies boot stands apart with a lugged sole, hand-stitched details, and a safety-conscious reflective insert at the heel. In Black and Olive-Black colorways, the Portland Ladies is a do-it-all boot for just $279.99.