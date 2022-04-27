Adventure touring boots have to protect the rider in a wide array of environments and conditions. They need to have the support of a motocross boot and the comfort of a touring shoe. They have to lock out moisture in wetter weather but also ventilate well in warmer climates. Finding a balance between those competing characteristics is key, and the TCX Infinity 3 boots are equal parts adventure and touring.

The Infinity 3 comes in mid and tall versions to serve both road and dirt-biased riders. However, the Italian moto footwear specialist constructs both boot uppers from a mixture of suede leather, engineered fabric, and microfiber. If the outer shell can’t keep out the weather, the mid variant’s T-DRY membrane and the tall trim’s Gore-Tex Performance Comfort membrane both seal out water while optimizing breathability.

The TCX boots don’t just protect from the weather, though. Reinforcements at the shin, ankle, toe, and heel provide excellent impact mitigation. The Groundtrax rubber outsole maximizes the rider’s grip on the pegs or flat-footing on the tarmac and trail. Even in wet conditions, users will find the outsole’s traction more than suitable for touring and off-road riding.

On the inside, the Infinity 3’s features an OrthoLite footbed that offers enough cushioning for all-day riding. The insole’s high level of breathability also amplifies airflow and comfort. Despite the two different cuts, the tall and mid versions both showcase TCX’s on-fly reel dial to accurately tighten the external lacing system. A Velcro enclosure at the top ensures a snug and secure fit.

The Infinity 3 Mid WP boot comes in two colorways (black and black/military green) and retails for $289.99. The Infinity 3 GTX is only available in an all-black color scheme with an MSRP of $389.99. TCX offers both ADV boots in men’s European sizes 38-48.