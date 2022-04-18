German Gear Maker Held Introduces Segrino GTX Boots

A good pair of riding boots goes a long way in keeping you safe and comfortable while on your motorcycle. While some riders aren’t all too particular about their footwear while on the road, others can be very meticulous about their riding gear, so much so, that they’ll never leave home on their bike without donning the finest gear from head to toe. It’s for these discerning individuals that the new Held Segrino GTX boots are targeted.

German gear and equipment maker Held prides itself in over half-a-century of premium, top-quality motorcycle safety gear that both looks and performs the part. Its newest addition to its vast selection of products comes in the form of a multipurpose touring boot. The Segrino GTX is ideal for motorcyclists who choose to ride all year round, and couldn’t care less about the weather. As such, it’s equipped with all the essentials you’d expect to find in a top-shelf, waterproof, motorcycle-approved boot.

When it comes to styling, the Segrino GTX boots take the form of traditional riding boots with a zip closure on the side and a velcro strap to secure it in place. This gives the Segrino GTX a rather streamlined aesthetic that doesn’t make it stand out in any particular manner. This is good, especially for those looking to keep their gear looking sleek and suitable across a wide range of motorcycles. As such, Held’s new Segrino GTX boots are very versatile, and can be used on ADVs, sport-tourers, naked street bikes, and even sportbikes. Your feet are sure to stay warm and dry thanks to a built-in GoreTex layer inside the boot.

When it comes to safety features, Held has thrown in everything you could possibly need and more. For starters, a large fiberglass shin protector keeps your tibia safe in the event of an impact or slide. Fiberglass ankle protectors guard you from impact, twisting, and sliding forces, further increasing the likelihood of you walking away from a crash. Last but not least, an anti-slip sole in partnership with Vibram ensures you get a confident foothold of your motorcycle regardless of the weather.

As for pricing and availability, Held is offering the Segrino GTX only in black. It comes in a very wide selection of sizes ranging from 37 to 50, and retails for 249.95 Euros, or the equivalent of around $270 USD. Do note that prices may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.