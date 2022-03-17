Husqvarna Presents Its 2022 Apparel Collection

There’s no doubt that Husqvarna is one of the more stylish motorcycle brands out there. Its street lineup in particular, consisting of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen, are designed around a very distinct aesthetic. Its colorways, too, exude a cool yet sporty image, and are instantly recognizable in the world of off-road. As such, what better way to get your Husky styling game on point than with the new Husqvarna Apparel Collection?

New for 2022, Husky is offering its apparel in three categories—Casual Lifestyle, Functional Street and Off-Road, and Accessories and Team Wear. Kicking things off with the Functional Street Apparel, the Scalar range of waterproof gear has been released alongside the Norden 901 adventurer. It was developed in partnership with REV’IT!, and features a versatile combo of jacket and pants with matching gloves. All of these pieces of gear, of course, come in Husqvarna colorways and complement the Norden’s styling to a tee. The Scalar Jacket and Pants are completely wind and waterproof thanks to a Hydratex membrane.

Husky has also collaborated with Bell to release a special MX-9 ADV MIPS helmet designed after the Norden 901. Those of you familiar with this premium lid would know that it offers excellent ventilation, a scratch-resistant visor, top-notch safety, and of course, that unmistakable ADV aesthetic. It comes equipped with a Nutrafog II anti-fog lens to keep your vision on point in all sorts of weather.

Now moving on to those whose weapon of choice is the 701 Supermoto, Husky has developed a new one-piece suit called the Horizon to perfectly match the capabilities and styling of this manic machine. It features shoulder, elbow, and knee protectors, as well as an integrated SAS-TEC back protector. Kevlar panels line the inner arms and legs keeping your suit intact in the event of a slide or crash. In order to guarantee a perfect fit for motorcyclists of all shapes and sizes, it’s offered in made-to-measure options, as well as standard sizing options.

For Husqvarna’s Functional Off-Road apparel, a brand new Bell Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet joins the lineup. It features a lightweight design with integrated slip plane Spherical Technology which features a ball and socket design meant to redirect impact forces. This next-generation off-road helmet features Bell’s No Missed Races (NMR) technology, and has bumpers that return to their original shape after an impact, meaning the helmet is safe to use again after a crash.

Husqvarna’s 2022 Apparel Collection includes kid-specfic gear, too. Just like the adult gear options, kids get the same level of protection. A new helmet, shirt designs, and a 3.5 GPX Junior Neck Brace have been added to the collection. The kids-specific lineup is perfect for kids learning the ropes of the off-road world aboard the Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive. Last but not least, Husky’s Casual Lifestyle apparel features everything to let the world know you’re a motorcyclist even when you’re not on the bike. Choose from a wide selection of jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, caps, bags, and a whole host of other products.

Husqvarna’s newest Apparel Collection is now available across all Husqvarna Motorcycle dealers. Pricing may vary depending on your region, so be sure to get in touch with your nearest Husqvarna dealer should any of the items in the 2022 collection be of interest to you.

Gallery: Husqvarna Presents Its 2022 Apparel Collection