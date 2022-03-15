KTM launched the 790 Duke in 2017. The naked bike sold over 29,000 units in that short period, but emissions standards promptly threatened the model’s future. For that reason, KTM introduced the 890 Duke R in 2020 and officially replaced the 790 Duke with the base model 890 Duke in 2021. Just one year later, the original Scalpel returns to the brand’s lineup, picking up right where it left off.

While the celebrated LC8c parallel-twin still powers the 2022 790 Duke, the House of Mattighofen will offer the mill in two configurations. For Europe, the powerplant now passes Euro 5 emissions regulations. However, that compliance results in 95 peak horsepower. KTM dealers can also set the Euro 5-approved parallel-twin in A2 configuration, opening the middleweight naked to a broader audience.

Gallery: 2022 KTM 790 Duke

6 Photos

Outside of Europe, the 2022 790 Duke boasts 105 ponies and 64.2 lb-ft of torque. Of course, producing horsepower isn’t the Scalpel’s only trick. The WP APEX suspension, aggressive geometry, and 417-pound curb weight lend to the 790’s nimble nature. The Duke’s standard electronic suite amplifies that sporty character with lean-sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and three ride modes (Street, Sport, and Rain).

The rider can access all those setting with KTM’s 5-inch, full-color TFT display, and all-around LED lighting increases visibility. In addition to the standard equipment, KTM also offers Quickshifter+, Motor Slip Regulation (MSR), a Track riding mode, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring as add-ons. Customers can also outfit the 790 with KTM’s My Ride feature for hand-free connection to smartphones and devices.

It’s no surprise that KTM offers the middleweight naked in an orange livery, but a new gray/black color scheme highlights the paint options. The 2022 KTM 790 Duke will return to European dealerships in June, 2022, with a starting price of €8,999 ($9,882 USD). For now, the brand hasn’t listed the MSRP or availability for the North American market.

With the 790 and 890 Duke competing in the same category, some customers may wonder why KTM revived the original Scalpel. However, the firm claims the 790 presents a bridge between the 390 Duke and 890 Duke range. Hopefully, the 790’s return also hints at the future of KTM’s naked bike lineup.