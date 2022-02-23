KTM is no stranger to leveraging its MotoGP project for special-edition releases. In April, 2021, Team Orange launched a France-exclusive 890 Duke modeled after the Tech3 KTM team livery. A few months later, in July, KTM went one step further, introducing the 890 Duke-derived and MotoGP-inspired RC 8C sportbike.

When the Mattighofen brand declared February as the “month of middleweight nakeds” and teased the 890 Duke GP, many critics and fans expected KTM to drop an even sharper Super Scalpel. Unfortunately, the firm had other ideas, basing the new Grand Prix-inspired naked on the base model 890 Duke and not the up-spec 890 Duke R.

The first clue is the 2022 890 Duke GP’s black frame. All KTM R-trim models receive an orange frame while the standard variants stick with black paint. The Duke GP may adopt the black-painted tubular steel frame, but KTM tacks on an orange subframe to indicate the model’s slightly sportier ambitions. That subframe also does away with the passenger pillion, prepping the new Duke for spirited street riding and track days.

The 890 Duke GP also shares the base trim’s power rating. While the 890 Duke R boasts 119 ponies, the GP tones things down with 114 horsepower. The rider may not feel that difference in the saddle, but the brakes should be a noticeable downgrade. The R-spec touts a Brembo MCS master cylinder feeding Brembo Stylema calipers that bite down on dual 320mm front discs. In turn, the GP opts for 300mm discs mated to radial-mounted four-piston calipers.

Differences aside, all members of the 890 Duke family share the same 43mm WP front end and WP rear monoshock. The electronics suites remain consistent across the lineup as well, with the lean-sensitive traction control, ride modes (Street, Sport, and Rain), cornering and Supermoto ABS, a TFT dash, and LED lighting.

Of course, the GP’s most notable departure is the Tech3-inspired orange base paint and oversized KTM branding. With the 2022 890 Duke R taking after the KTM Factory Team paint job, the new 890 Duke GP aptly slots between the top-tier middleweight and the base model. KTM hasn’t released pricing to support that hierarchy, but Team Orange fans can expect the 890 Duke GP on showroom floors by April, 2022.