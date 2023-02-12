French motorcycle gear brand, Ixon, has a new suit for bad weather. Designed and sold by the company, it’s made to protect riders from rain, cold, and gusts of wind while out and about. The suit is also designed to be worn over motorcycle gear.

Ixon’s got an entire line of motorcycle gear from your jackets all the way to full suits and even shoes. One of the brand’s latest products is designed with daily riders in mind. A full rain suit is an indispensable tool for riders who are on two wheels all the time, especially in the rainier months of the year.

Introducing the Ixon Yosemite rain suit. Ixon thoughtfully designed and cut this suit loose enough to be worn over your standard set of motorcycle gear. That includes an armored jacket and pants. It’s also loose enough to accommodate movement, but not too loose that it will flutter in the wind.

The material that Ixon used in the construction of this garment is a combination of polyester with a polyurethane coating, two materials that are commonly used in the making of raincoats for motorcycle riders. Surprisingly, however, there are vent holes that are built into the back, which aid in breathability.

Other product features include the ability to foil and pack this jacket down to a size that would probably be able to fit inside the saddle of a motorcycle or scooter. The auto-pack system is housed in the left sleeve of the suit and it should be thin enough to slip and fit under a motorcycle’s seat, though your mileage may vary depending on the bike you ride.

There are also adjustment cinches located in the arms and also legs to prevent them from fluttering so much while riding and to promote good fit all around.

Regardless of which color you choose, if you want yellow or black, reflective panels will be used on this garment, which will aid in visibility at night. The sizes available range from S to 5XL and the price for the Yosemite rain suit is pinned at €99.99, or about $106 USD given current exchange rates.