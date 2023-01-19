French Gear Maker Ixon Presents The Bohemian Winter Jacket

With spring not due for little over a month, gear manufacturers continue rolling out their fall and winter collections. Perhaps, if you wait a tad longer, you could get a good deal on thermal gear when spring finally rolls around. Nevertheless, the shelves—both physical and online—of gear and equipment shops continue to be stocked with thermal riding gear with new models rolling out left and right.

French gear and equipment maker Ixon, for example, has just debuted its newest winter jacket called the Bohemian. From a styling perspective, it's clear that the Bohemian leverages on a neo-retro aesthetic, something that'll mesh nicely with all the new and exciting retro-inspired bikes rolled out for the 2023 model year. The Bohemian is particularly interesting due to the fact that it's made out of a textile material as opposed to leather, giving it a distinct matte appearance.

Ixon's Bohemian jacket has a long cut, giving it a vintage enduro/ adventure look. On the front of the jacket, there are numerous flap pockets, as well as topstitced shoulders, ribbed cuffs, and a detachable hood. On the tech side of the equation, the Bohemian is waterproof and at the same time breathable, thanks to an internal membrane. Thermal capabilities are provided by a fixed cotton lining, as well as an additional thermal lining that can be removed. On the outside, the jacket has a double-flap front zipper to prevent water from getting in during rainy rides.

As for protective features, Ixon throws in a set of CE-certified level 1 Fanom inserts on the elbows and shoulders. There's also a pocket for a standard back protector which can be purchased separately. As such, the jacket is certified Class A in accordance to the EN17092-4:2020 standard.

Pricing and availability-wise, you're looking at a rather premium price tag of 349.99 Euros, which translates to approximately $378 USD. The jacket is offered in sizes ranging from S all the way to 4XL. Only one color is offered for the Bohemian; a light gray colorway that gives it a neutral look.