Italian Helmet Brand NOS Presents The Versatile NS-9 Touring Lid

Italian manufacturer NOS is a fairly new brand in the helmet market, and it focuses primarily on delivering accessible, budget-friendly helmets to riders of all backgrounds. For 2023, the brand is expanding its model range with the new NS-9, a versatile and adaptable helmet that can be used for the street, as well as light off-road riding

For starters, the NS-9’s styling leans towards the adventurous spectrum. It has an aerodynamically optimized peak which can be removed for street riding. Furthermore, the helmet is also compatible with goggles, meaning you essentially have three helmets in one—an adventure helmet with the peak and visor installed, a road helmet with just the visor installed, and an enduro/dual-sport helmet, with just the peak and a pair of goggles fitted.

On the inside of the helmet, dual-density EPS liner offers optimum shock dissipation, while two inner shell sizes ensure a snug and secure fit. NOS has also equipped the NS-9 with its MACH-Efficiency ventilation system complete with air ducts on the chin guard, top of the helmet, and rear extractors. The inner liner of the helmet is designed to let air pass through, as well, ensuring maximum ventilation. Of course, should the temps drop, you can opt to close the vents, as well.

From a technology perspective, the NOS NS-9 has an outer shell made out of HRPolymer. It comes in two shell sizes, mated with two inner shell sizes, for a total of four size options available. The cheek pads, neck roll, and interior lining are made out of Dry-Fresh, anti-microbial fabric, and are fully removable and washable for an extended service life. There’s also an emergency pull system, removable chin curtain, and speaker cutouts compatible with an array of intercom units.

Last but not least, the NOS NS-9 is secured via a micrometric quick release chin strap, as is the case with most adventure and touring helmets of this price point. Thanks to all the features present, it conforms to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard. In total, NOS offers the NS-9 in six colorways, four of which feature graphics and retail for 249 Euros ($269 USD). The two plain colors—black and white—retail for 239 Euros ($258 USD).