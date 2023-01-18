If I asked you what your ideal adventure bike would be, chances are a good chunk of you would say the BMW R 1250 GS. Ever since its debut—even back in its 1200 form—the BMW GS set the benchmark for the big-bore adventure bike segment. Indeed, it was quite the benchmark, as even though the platform is already a few years old, it continues to assert its dominance in the midst of more modern, technologically advanced machinery.

To say that the BMW R 1250 GS is due for a major update will come as a surprise to nobody. In fact, the notion of a brand new, more powerful, and more technologically advanced R 1300 GS is something that’s been circulating for several months now. It’s pretty much a known fact at this point, as BMW has already trademarked the name in multiple markets.

Now, details and specs about BMW’s upcoming flagship adventure bike are scarce, as BMW has been incredibly tight-lipped about the bike. It is, however, highly likely that BMW will be launching the R 1300 GS in 2023, and a recent Instagram post just might point to the launch of the highly anticipated adventure bike.

On January 10, 2023, BMW Motorrad posted a teaser on Instagram, of a bike concealed underneath a cover with nothing more than a BMW badge to show for. Judging from the silhouette of the bike under the wraps, it certainly bears the stance of either an adventure bike or a touring machine. Upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that an upswept exhaust seems to be making its figure known underneath the sheets. Of course, the tall windscreen we can make out from the teaser is a hallmark feature of the GS.

Unsurprisingly, the post had attracted quite a bit of attention, with a lot of folks commenting that the teaser is indeed for the R 1300 GS. Now, this may indeed be the case, however, there’s also a chance that it’s the M 1000 XR, a fancy, souped-up version of the S 1000 XR, that’s hiding beneath the covers. BMW hasn’t given a release date for this new machine. All it says is to “Take a guess of what is coming and stay tuned.” Tell you what, BMW, that’s exactly what we’re going to do.