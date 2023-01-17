2023 marks a pivotal year for Energica Motor. After financial technology firm Ideanomics claimed a 70-percent stake in the company in September, 2021, Energica shifted focus to building out its dealership network. Soon after, the FIM announced the end of the Italian electric brand’s sole-supplier status for the all-electric MotoE World Cup race series.

With Energica exiting the Grand Prix paddock following the 2022 season, the firm can fully dedicate itself to serving its growing customer base. It did just that at EICMA 2022, releasing updated models for 2023. Selling motorbikes is only half the battle, though. Manufacturers also need to support customers following the purchase.

In order to assist its French fans, Energica enlisted the help of French e-garage startup Revolte. The company offers repairs and maintenance services for electric and hybrid cars at its shop space in Nantes, France. In addition to the brick-and-mortar location, Revolte also features roadside assistance with its Mobile Workshop.

“We are proud to conclude this agreement with Revolte which represents an excellent opportunity to increase our assistance service in France. This is a crucial European market which shows great interest in the development of sustainable mobility,” admitted Energica Commercial Director Giacomo Leon.

In 2022, Energica released the world’s first adventure-touring motorcycle, the Experia. With the model’s 261-mile city range, 130-mile highway estimate, and 160-mile combined range, more long-distance travelers now view electric as an option. Revolte’s services should help e-motorcycles like the Experia continue racking up the miles while adding a sense of security over the long haul.

“We are delighted to have such a strong brand as Energica as our first builder partner,” stated Revolte CEO Alexis Marcadet.

He believes that Revolte can help “customers to make their motorcycles last as long as possible.”

Energica may no longer hold its prestigious status in the racing world, but it’s certainly honing in on customer care in 2023.