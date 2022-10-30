Ixon’s new riding shoes are called the “Freaky,” and that’s a pretty appropriate name for it compared to the rest of the French brand’s offerings.

This riding sneaker joins the rest of the lineup and stands out in its own right, earning its rather quirky name. The overall design is reminiscent of hiking boots with some running sneaker design features in the mix. The Freaky joins the Ranker WP and the Bull WP in the lineup, as the French marque's options with a bit of water resistance.

The upper of the Freaky is made from synthetic leather, Ripstop nylon, and a set of laces. Underneath the upper layer is a waterproof membrane that helps keep your socks from getting wet during a downpour. Lace it up once, and then zip it up the next time you go for a ride. In other words, it comes with laces and a zip on the side to help with putting this shoe on and taking it off.

Even if it is a casual riding sneaker, it doesn’t skip out on safety. The article is PPE level 1 and it has synthetic leather in key wear areas then Ripstop in places where more flexibility is required. There are also heel and toe reinforcements as well as a Thermo polyurethane heel overlay for added durability.

As for its other convenience features, it also gets a pull tab at the collar as well as the aforementioned zipper for either shoe, for easy on and off.

There are three color variations for the Freaky, which include a standard black and white colorway, a black and red variant, and finally the blue and yellow, which is possibly the freakiest of the bunch. As for its size run, it runs from EU 39 to 47. The price for this shoe is set at €169.99 EUR, or about $169 USD given today’s exchange rates.