First off, what a name. Ixon debuted a new product for its lineup not too long ago called the Cranky Lady jacket. It’s made of leather so you know it’s good for thie long term, and it comes with all the trimmings that you can expect from a motorcycle jacket which includes CE-rated pads and a few more things on top.

Ixon’s a French brand that have a wide variety of products to choose from. The brand have a wide selection of jackets for both men and women, gloves, racing suits, footwear, among a whole selection of other items. There are plenty of styles to choose, from sporty all the way to the retro-inspired goods.

Without a doubt, it’s a women’s jacket we’re talking about here. The classic style has some modern design features that are undeniably Ixon in its approach, which is to say, French. The jacket features a fit that is adjusted to the female body, which is to say that it isn’t boxy like the men’s garments.

It’s got some premium leather on it, and Ixon was nice enough to give a full analine cowhide leather chassis with a fixed cotton lining underneath. On top of that, you also get a removable thermal liner which can help you keep warm in the cold riding months, and it also gets a fair amount of adjustability and accommodation in the form of snaps and zips. On the waist, collar, and cuffs.

Practical amenities include two outside pockets, two inner pockets, and two liner pockets. There is also accommodations for a connector loop for your pants and there are also covers for the zipper to prevent it from scratching up the paint on your motorcycle gas tank.

For protection, the Cranky Lady comes with CE-Level 1 armor on the elbows and shoulders. There is also a pocket for a back protector, and it is also compatible with Ixon’s own airbag vest.

The Cranky Lady comes in two colors, black and brown, two classic hues for leather jackets. The piece retails for a price of about $320 USD given today’s exchange rate, and the sizes range between women’s XS to XXL.