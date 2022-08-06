French Gear Maker Ixon Introduces T-Rex All-Weather Textile Jacket

Nothing beats a highly breathable jacket in the summer heat to prevent overheating. Nevertheless, even at the height of summer, the weather can occasionally turn bad. I've been caught in the rain far too often without the right rain gear, so I'm all too acquainted with how uncomfortable it is to ride in cold and wet conditions. A new jacket from Ixon looks to be your year-round companion.

The French gear and equipment maker has released the T-Rex jacket, and just like the dinosaur, it wants to be the king of all-around motorcycle jackets. Ixon asserts that while the T-Rex is most comfortable in warm weather, it may also be worn when it rains and the temperature drops. It features a sporty design and is mostly made of a textile fabric. More particular, the chest, stomach, arms, shoulders, and back are covered in various mesh panels made of 600D polyester.

The detachable thermal lining and waterproof membrane can be attached to the fixed lining, which is also composed of breathable mesh fabric, to provide better protection against the cold. As a result, the Ixon T-Rex is incredibly simple to configure for various weather conditions. Additionally, the jacket includes a neoprene-raised collar, several adjustment options, a loop for attaching to the pants, and even two outside pockets and two interior pockets.

Apart from these versatile features, the T-Rex doesn't skimp on safety and protection. The T-Rex, which has Class A PPE certification, is fitted with level 1 elbow and shoulder protection that are soft, vented, and enclosed in 3D mesh pockets. In addition, it has reflective elements, a rear pocket for a regular back protector (sold separately), and it works with the Ix Airbag vest. The Ixon T-Rex jacket, which comes in three colors, in sizes S to 3XL, and costs 239.99 Euros, which, at the time of writing, is around $245 USD.