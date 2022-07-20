Ixon Introduces New GP4 Air Leather Gloves

Riding on track in hot summer weather is certainly a lot of fun. For starters, you get to push your skills to the limit thanks to the dry weather and your tires performing at their best. That said, however, it can be all too easy to let the heat get the better of you, so it helps to have breathable gear for those hot sessions on the track.

Luckily, French gear and equipment maker Ixon has released a new pair of perforated leather riding gloves for sportbike aficionados. The new Ixon GP4 Air leather gloves are designed to be used on track or on sporty rides, while offering a lot of ventilation and keeping your hands cool in the process. They’re made out of supple, abrasion-resistant goatskin leather, and incorporate perforated panels on the back for maximum ventilation. Furthermore, Ixon has included an inner mesh lining for even more airflow during hot summer rides.

When it comes to protective features, the Ixon GP4 Air doesn’t miss out on all the essentials of a track-focused pair of gloves. For starters, it gets numerous reinforcements including a palm slider, leather reinforcements on the palm, and protective carbon shells for the joints. The glove even features an anti-rollover bridge for the pinky finger, as well as reinforcements on the cuffs for added safety. Overall, Ixon’s GP4 Air gloves garner a CE certification in accordance with the EN13954 level 1K P standard.

For added comfort, the Ixon GP4 Air gloves get finger gussets and external seams. They also feature double Velcro tightening cuffs, as well as a touchscreen-compatible index finger. As for pricing and availability, Ixon is offering the GP4 Air in black, black/ white, and black/ white/ red colorways, in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Pricing is set at 169.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $174 USD per current exchange rates.