Ixon's R-Buddy 1.5 Leg Bag Keeps Your Small Belongings Safe And Dry

If you use your motorcycle as more than just a toy, chances are you've invested a good amount of money in luggage and accessories. While top cases, side cases, a tank bag or even a backpack are all go-to luggage options on a bike, it can be pretty challenging to find a place to keep your smaller belongings—your mobile phone and wallet—in a handy, easily accessible place.

A waist pack or leg bag is typically used to solve this problem. There are several choices available, ranging from generic belt bags to functional, moto-specific leg bags. However, being the vain bunch that we are, we normally want something moto-specific that will perfectly complement our riding apparel. Fortunately, Ixon, a French gear and equipment manufacturer, offers the ideal solution: the R-Buddy 1.5 leg bag. This bag is finished fully in black and connected to the outer portion of your thigh with two adjustable straps. This allows you to store your important documents and gadgets within easy reach while riding.

The R-Buddy 1.5 is constructed out of a coated textile that is completely waterproof. The main pocket has a storage capacity of 1.5 liters and a roll-up closure that ensures waterproofness. No matter where you ride, it keeps your wallet, devices, and other items clean and free of even the tiniest bit of filth and road debris. On the front, a small pocket with a waterproof zipper is great for storing small items like backup batteries or coins. The straps are also utilized to attach the bag on some Ixon backpacks, and there is a reflective pattern for enhanced visibility.

For the perfect fit, the Ixon R-Buddy 1.5 features completely adjustable thigh and waist straps. Its design is such that the bag won't get in the way of your range of motion, be it when you're on the bike or walking on the street. As of now, Ixon is only offering the R-Buddy 1.5 in black, to suite most types of motorcycles. It retails for the affordable price of 34.99 Euros, which translates to around $37 USD.