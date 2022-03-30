Off-road and enduro enthusiasts, as well as those into downhill mountain biking will certainly be familiar with Troy Lee Designs. The California-based company has been responsible for adding style and color to the outfits of both racers and weekend warriors alike, not to mention keeping them safe in the event of a crash or tumble. That said, the company has recently changed hands, and is now under the 2Ride Group.

SBJ Capital sold Troy Lee Designs, a California-based bike and moto safety gear company, to European motorcycle equipment producer 2Ride Group. Eurazeo, the majority owner of 2Ride Group, is France's largest private equity firm. Surprisingly, the terms of the sale were not disclosed. What we do know is that firm founder Troy Lee and CEO Jason Steris, as well as 2Ride Group CEO Christophe Sicaud, will lead the integration of Troy Lee Designs with the 2Ride Group.

In an article published by online cycling platform Bicycle Retailer, Troy Lee, company founder, took the opportunity to thank SBJ Capital for partnering with him, as well as his family and fans who elevated the Troy Lee Designs brand into a staple in the off-road powersports and cycling world. "Many thanks to SBJ for partnering with me and our executive team to take TLD to this next level,” he said.

"I also want to thank my family who has persevered with me and helped make all of this happen. Over the past 41 years, it has been my dream and passion to create and design safety products and iconic graphic designs. I've had the opportunity to work with incredible artists and amazing athletes all over the world. With the 2Ride partnership, I am totally energized to continue the journey and expand my dream, and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter to get started,” Lee concluded.

Following the acquisition, 2Ride Group and Troy Lee Designs will continue jointly developing protective gear and accessories for the off-road motorcycle, cycling, and various outdoor activity sectors, hopefully for many more years to come. The colorful and eye-catching designs that Troy Lee Designs has become so famous for will continue to adorn racers, hobbyists, and casual riders, be it on the street, track, or trail.