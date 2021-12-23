European countries are swiftly moving toward a future without internal combustion engines. In July, 2021, the European Union further accelerated its electrification timeline by proposing a ban on the sale of new gas and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. While Italy pushed back on the measure to protect its supercar manufacturers, the country is still taking stock of its electrification progress.

With the endorsement of electric advocate group MOTUS-E, the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry (ANFIA), trade organization ANIE Federation, and the Italian Association of Bicycle and Motorcycle Manufacturers (ANCMA), the Department of Economics and the University of Ferrara captured the state of the industry today. The survey assessed the mobility supply chain’s transition away from fossil fuels and included over 122 companies operating in both traditional and electric transportation.

When it comes to manufacturers, 24 percent of the sector is now e-mobility-based. The figures are similar for the aftermarket as well, with 25 percent of supply and service providers catering to electric vehicles. While the study shows that Italy has made headway in recent years, the responses also show that the path to electrification is fraught with pitfalls.

Among the business surveyed, 30 percent believed that the lack of a clear political direction has hampered transition efforts. Liquidity of assets is also a concern among 29 percent of the sample and 13 percent feel that the industry lacks enough skillful employees for the quick transition.

At the moment, 94 percent of manufacturers are already investing in electric mobility production lines and educational programs. While the committee will present its full findings in January, 2022, the study already outlines the importance of support from local administrators, funding, and training and vocational programs for future generations of workers. The EU may be moving toward an e-mobility future at warp speed, but Italy’s progress highlights the issues facing an industry in transition.