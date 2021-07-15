On July 14, 2021, the European Commission, which is the governing body of the European Union, adopted a series of proposals designed to reduce the EU’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. This figure uses the levels achieved in 1990 as its baseline, for reference. The EC sees hitting this benchmark as a crucial step toward reaching its goal of becoming a 100-percent climate-neutral continent by 2050.

If you’re waiting for where motorcycles figure into this, so are we. This package of proposals, titled collectively Fit For 55, requires stronger carbon dioxide emissions requirements for cars and vans. To be more specific, it calls for a 55-percent reduction in emissions by 2030, and a 100-percent reduction by 2035, as compared to 2021 levels. Similar combustion bans have previously surfaced in countries including Norway and Canada.

However, you’ll note that we used the words “cars and vans” there, with no mention of any type of motorbike. That’s because this is the language used by the EC in its announcement about this plan. One other specific line reads, “As a result, all new cars registered as of 2035 will be zero-emission.” RideApart has reached out to the EC to ask for clarification on whether or not this policy will affect motorbikes, and will update this piece if and when we get further information.

The raft of plans goes on to say that EU member states will also have requirements to expand charging capacity to fit this timeline. Installation of electric charge points will be required every 60 kilometers (approximately every 37.3 miles), and hydrogen charge points every 150 km (approximately every 93 miles) along highways.

Naturally, these aren’t the only plans outlined in this proposal. According to the EC, all the pieces of the overall plan fit together like puzzle pieces. Simply picking and choosing which pieces to use, says the EC, won’t result in the fully carbon-neutral continental position the EU hopes to achieve by 2050.

If you want to read the entire overview, head to the official EC link in our Sources.