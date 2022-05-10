Motorcycle gear manufacturers continue to integrate world-class protection into everyday clothing pieces. Of course, riding jeans continue to shape the gear market, but Cordura and Aramid-based materials allow brands to produce casual-style jackets as well. Now, REV’It! is pushing further into everyday wear with the Whitby riding sweatshirt.

Taking on the cut and styling of a crewneck sweater, the Whitby delivers abrasion resistance with Cordura 750D Ripstop fabric and PWR|Shield reinforcements at the elbows and shoulders. Level 1 Seesmart elbow and shoulder armor provide sufficient impact mitigation, and customers can also fit a Level 2 back pad for additional protection. Despite its casual appearance, the Whitby’s protective properties result in a Class-AA PPE rating.

Aside from the robust armor and abrasion-resistant fabric, the REV’IT! sweatshirt maintains minimal design cues. The PWR|Shield panels provide tonal contrasts, but the Whitby keeps it simple, forgoing creature comforts like pockets, fit adjustment straps, and removable layers. However, riders can connect the crewneck to a pair of riding trousers with either the rear belt loop or connecting half zipper. For colder days, cuff thump loops also help keep the rider’s hands warm.

REV’IT! offers the Whitby in gray and navy color options. The gray colorway grabs the eye with a large REV’IT! logo on the chest and camouflage PWR|Shield patches at the elbows and shoulders. The navy version takes the more subdued route with tonal PWR|Shield panels and no branding on the front. On both renditions, reflective strips at the elbows and reflective logos on the shoulder amplify the rider’s visibility to fellow motorists.

Starting at $419.99, the REV’IT! Whitby sweatshirt comes in men’s sizes S-XXL. Whether you're a scooterist on the commute or a cruiser rider heading to the pub, the Whitby sweater may be the perfect blend of casual comfort and top-notch protection.