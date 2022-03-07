It's understandable that many riders are dissuaded from wearing motorcycle-specific pants because of comfort and style issues. Dedicated pants such as ADV, sport-touring, or even track leathers will certainly look a bit weird when seen away from the motorcycle, not to mention, get hot and uncomfortable the longer you wear them. Luckily, nearly all motorcycle gear and equipment makers offer understated pants that look good even off the bike.

One of the newest offerings comes from Swiss gear and equipment maker IXS, in the form of the Classic AR Cargo. These motorcycle-specific pants combine the best of both worlds: the comfort of your everyday jeans and the safety and protection of CE-rated riding pants. They're made out of an elastic fabric made out of cotton, polyamide, and elastane that ensures a slim and comfy fit that doesn't at all impede your legs' range of motion. Aramid fibers, meanwhile, offer reinforcements to the knees, thighs, and butt in the form of super precious abrasion resistance.

The IXS Classic AR Cargo pants come standard with removable Level 1 ImpacTec protectors on the hips and knees. Encased in zip-up or velcro sleeve, these protectors are very easy to wear and remove, keeping the slim profile of the pants when you're off the bike. The Classic AR Cargo employs a comfortable cargo cut and comes with four outer pockets. Its styling, while slightly rugged, doesn't immediately catch the eye as something moto-specific, thanks to its black, understated finish. They can be worn either with a belt, or with the built-in drawstring adjuster at the waist.

To keep you nice and cool as the months get warmer, these pants feature a breathable Coolmax lining. Meanwhile, the protectors on the knees and hips can be adjusted without having to take the pants off, making it very easy to switch from casual street wear to ready-to-ride in a matter of seconds. Overall, these pants are rated Class AA PPE, and adhere to the latest EN 17092-3:2020 standard. As for sizing, IXS offers the Classic AR Cargo from 30 to 38 (U.S. sizes), with lengths from 30 to 36. Available only in black, the Classic AR Cargo retails for 229.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $260 USD, with international shipping options available for an extra fee.