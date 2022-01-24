Born and designed in Switzerland, IXS definitely knows a thing or two about keeping riders warm in the most arid of climates. Even though you could say that the company could use some work in coming up with catchy, creative names for its products, there's no denying that its track record speaks for itself when it comes to topnotch gear that's both comfortable and protective.

The newest addition to the IXS model range comes in the form of a pair of new heated gloves as part of its touring range. The new Tour LT Heat-ST promises to deliver the perfect balance between comfort, feel, and protection, and features waterproofing and heating capabilities. The electrical heating function of the glove is powered by lightweight, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and operates on heating components composed of the finest metal fibers. The heat output of the seven-volt heating system has been adjusted to provide consistent warmth from the knuckles to the tips of the fingers, with no thermal bridges or hot spots.

The small battery and the heating controller are built into the cuffs themselves. As a result, there is no need to connect the power supply to the motorcycle. IXS makes it incredibly easy to adjust the heat output of the gloves via an LED display, on which there are four phases to adjusting the heat output. IXS claims that the gloves can keep your hands warm for two to eight hours, depending on the temperature range you choose. The glove also has an extra layer of Thinsulate insulation for warmth. Thanks to an integrated Solto-Tex membrane, the Tour LT Heat-ST is both waterproof and breathable.

For the upper half of the gloves, IXS employed a combination of textile and goatskin. In the meantime, extra padding protects the wrist. The cuffs can be adjusted with Velcro straps, and the tip of the index finger is touchscreen compatible. Night riding visibility is improved by reflective piping on the fingers and cuffs. The IXS Tour LT Heat-ST is available in black and is available in sizes S to 5XL for 249.95 Euros ($283 USD). Should you need a replacement battery, you can buy one for an additional 59.95 Euros ($68 USD). An extra charger, meanwhile, is available for 29.95 Euros ($34 USD).