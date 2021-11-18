It may be summer in the southern hemisphere, but we riders in the northern hemisphere are currently watching temperatures fall. As some of us put our bikes away and others keep riding well into the cold, it’s only natural to think about a nice, warm set of gloves. Swiss motorcycle gear maker iXS just introduced a new pair of touring-oriented leather-textile hybrid women’s gloves, made to keep your digits nice and warm. The Tour LT women’s glove Vail 3.0 isn’t short on title—or on warmth.

The exterior features a goatskin palm with a double layer of Amara, which is a synthetic suede microfiber fabric. Stretchy finger panels are made of neoprene, which integrates with the goatskin leather and other textile parts to make up the entire glove. There’s a solto-TEX membrane and a tri-fleece inner lining to keep your hands dry, toasty, and warm.

Even better, Thinsulate insulation is included in a thicker amount across the back of the hand and a thinner amount on the palm and fingertips. Many glove makers have been adopting this strategy, because the cold mainly hits the backs of your hands while you’re riding, and you still want to be able to have good control feel even when it’s cold out. While we haven’t tested these gloves, a setup like this also seems like it should work nicely with heated grips, if you have those set up on your bike.

Gallery: iXS Tour LT Women's Glove Vail 3.0

3 Photos

The knuckles feature Poron XRD foam with a leather covering, to help protect you in the event of an impact. An adjustable wrist strap closes tidily with Velcro, and there’s plenty of reflectivity on the outside of these gloves to help you get seen out in traffic. These gloves conform to EN13594:2015 safety standards, come in women’s sizes Small to D5XL, and carry an MSRP of just $69 including VAT on the official iXS website.