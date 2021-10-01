While fall has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, most regions won’t see inclement weather until winter approaches. Temperatures and rain may drop over the next few months, but most urban riders will default to lighter jackets for now. As a result, iXS’s new Classic Jacket Eton ST Plus and Ladies Jacket Elora ST Plus are perfect companions for the season.

Consisting of solto-TEX-Plus material, the dual-laminate jackets are waterproof and windproof while remaining breathable. Two ventilated underarm panels help regulate the internal temperature and waterproof zippers help keep out moisture. When the chilly conditions arrive, the thermal liner keeps the rider warm and the detachable hood with elastic drawstring keeps the rider dry as well.

ImpacTec elbow and shoulder armor protect in the event of a crash and users can adjust the elbow armor height to suit their needs. While the jackets achieve a CE rating, riders can amplify the protective properties by adding back armor to the provided pocket.

IXS also prioritizes comfort with the Classic Jacket Eton ST Plus and Ladies Jacket Elora ST Plus. The soft stretch cuffs will fit most wrists but width adjusters enable users to customize the fit as well. An elastic drawstring also provides width adjustment at the hem and a waist. With 2 zippered exterior pockets, two interior pockets, and one Napoleon pocket on the inside, the two waterproof jackets are roomy enough for daily items.

At $229, Classic Jacket Eton-ST-Plus comes in a black colorway and men’s sizes S-XL. Similarly, iXS offers the Classic Woman’s Jacket Elora-ST-Plus in black and women’s sizes DS-D3XL. The ladies' jacket retails for $229 as well. Perfect for urban scooter riders, iXS’s new jackets provide protection, comfort, and wet-weather coverage at an affordable price.