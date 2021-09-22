If you’re the type of rider who wants to get out in as many seasons as you can, and you’re looking for a jacket to help you do that, then Alpinestars may have just the thing for you. The Halo Drystar jacket is adaptable to many vagaries of riding weather. It features plenty of ventilation when you need it, as well as a waterproof and breathable Drystar rain jacket for when it’s wet out. Let’s take a look.

Foldable ventilation panels help channel airflow through the front and back of your jacket. As an added bonus, the sleeve shells zip off to reveal mesh underneath, so your arms stay nice and cool on those extremely hot days. Also, A-stars marked the sleeve shells so you can’t mix them up when you go to put them back on in a hurry. Nice!

As for protection, Nucleon Flex Pro armor in the elbows and shoulders helps protect you against impacts, even when you’re all about the mesh. The Halo is also made to work with the Tech-5 Airbag System if you want some of the best impact protection that Alpinestars has to offer in 2021. The Halo Drystar jacket carries a CE AA-class protection rating with the sleeve panels installed, and an A-class rating when they’re zipped off.

The Drystar rain jacket can be worn either inside or over the outside of the jacket, as your weather situation and preferences dictate. You can also completely take it out and stash it in either the rear or integrated pockets on the Halo. Alpinestars also designed it so it’s completely wearable as a jacket on its own, for times when you’re off the bike but want protection from the elements, even if you don’t necessarily need moto armor. The Drystar liner also comes with fluorescent yellow color inserts to keep you visible.

What’s that, you say? You want pockets? The Halo comes with hand pockets, a rear pocket, front pocket, side cargo pockets, and a removable chest protector pocket to keep your important stuff close. Please note that unlike some Alpinestars jackets, there’s no mention of that internal pocket being waterproof, so be mindful about what you put inside—or carry some zip-top baggies for things like your wallet and phone just in case.

The Halo Drystar jacket comes in a black and gray colorway and a neutral colorway, in sizes Small to 4XL. MSRP is $419.95 via Alpinestars, or you can check your local Alpinestars retailer to find it closer to home.