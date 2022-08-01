Gear Maker Vanucci Releases VX-1 Textile Riding Gloves

German motorcycle gear and equipment distributor Louis Moto carries some of the best brands in the industry, such as AGV, Dainese, and REV’IT!. While these brands indeed offer the very best in terms of riding gear, it can’t be denied that even the most affordable gear items in these brands’ catalogs are still out of reach for younger riders on a budget. Luckily, Louis also prides itself in creating its own in-house brands that offer safe and stylish riding gear.

One such brand is Vanucci, which is one of Louis’ subsidiary brands. Vanucci offers CE-certified riding gear at a rather affordable price point, and has a number of jackets, shirts, caps, and gloves in its catalog. The company has been in the motorcycle equipment business for thirty years and focuses on offering high-quality goods at reasonable costs. Additionally, Vanucci understands how to inject a little freshness into the design in addition to adhering to the established regulations when it comes to riding gear.

The latest product from the manufacturer is a pair of lightweight, mesh riding gloves dubbed the VX-1. These summer-appropriate riding gloves are made of a combination of fabrics that provide comfort, protection, and style. The short cuff and fingers are mostly constructed from synthetic elastic fabric for optimal comfort and flexibility of motion. The rest of the glove is made of goat leather on the palm, faux leather for the top trimmings, and mesh fabric on the back of the hand. Double reinforcement has been added to the glove's palm for increased robustness and abrasion resistance in case of an accident.

Additional protective elements on the VX-1 gloves come in the form of protectors on the knuckles, as well as Velcro adjustment cuffs for a perfect fit, and reflective elements for added visibility at night. All these features garner Vanucci’s VX-1 gloves a PPE certification according to the EN 13594:2015 standard. As for availability, Vanucci offers the VX-1 gloves in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and in four colors consisting of black, red, blue, and orange. These gloves retail for 79.99 Euros, which equates to around $82 USD.