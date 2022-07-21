French Gear And Apparel Maker Segura Launches Terence Denim Jacket

French motorcycle gear and apparel maker Segura is primarily known for its retro style gear. While it's clear that retro gear favors style above all else, it's good to know that Segura's products adhere to the most recent and most stringent safety standards. This means that riders can look the part while having full confidence that they're dressed aptly in the event things go sideways.

For the 2022 riding season, Segura has introduced a new lightweight riding jacket called the Terence. Unlike other mesh and textile jackets, the Terence is made predominantly out of denim, and therefore offers a rather unique aesthetic—one that's a lot more laid back and casual as opposed to bomber-style riding jackets. Segura says that the Terence is cut to feature a body fit, meaning it fits almost like a dress shirt as against an actual riding jacket. The stretchable denim fabric is, however, lined with DuPont Kevlar, ensuring maximum abrasion resistance in the event of a slide.

Other protective elements include a set of CE-rated Alpha shoulder and elbow protectors which can be removed for washing. The Terence can also accommodate a standard back protector thanks to a pocket at the back, although one isn't supplied upon purchase. To ensure a perfect fit, the Terence features press-stud fasteners on the cuffs, as well as atop the main zipper for added retro style. It also features a standard dress-shirt-style collar, keeping its overall look very casual.

As for amenities, the Terence gets two external and two internal pockets for you to store your small belongings—and that's about it. It's available only in denim blue, and in sizes ranging from S to 4XL, and also comes in a women-specific version that boasts all the same features and design elements. As for pricing, Segura retails the Terence for 179.99 Euros, which makes out to around $183.30 USD, per current exchange rates.