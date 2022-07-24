Merlin’s a British brand that has a new jacket for retro riders to look at. The design of the Shenstone was heavily influenced by the waxed cotton jackets that raiders from yesteryear wore on their trips.

Being a modern piece of kit, however, the jacket is not retro when it comes to protection, coming with D3O on the shoulders, elbows, and back along with conveniently-placed mesh panels. As such, the jacket is a perfect fit for summer riding.

The jacket is made from a combination of materials, primarily Halley Stevensons 8oz Cotec Waxed Cotton on the outer layers of the garment, paired with mesh panels in key areas that allow for plenty of airflow to keep you cool while you ride. The mesh can be found on key hotspots which include the chest, back, and sleeves, and to help with the ventilation, even the D3O is perforated to allow air to pass through.

There are times when the weather looks great and the sun is shining, but if the weather does decide to take a turn for the worse, the Shenstone also comes with a removable Reissa Active waterproof and breathable membrane that will keep you reasonably dry in a downpour.

For that added premium touch, the jacket comes with high-quality YKK zippers all throughout. Metals snaps are also included on the garment to give a retro vibe. To add even more style to the piece, Merlin added quilted elements on the shoulders. As for pockets, you get your standard side pockets, as well as an additional pair of chest pockets that are closed by snaps.

As for adjustment, the jacket comes with two metal snaps on the cuffs, and two as well on the neck area. Velcro straps are added on the biceps and the waist to further tailor the fit.

You can get the Shenstone for $276 USD, which is translated from the £229.99 price listed on Urban Rider. The size run goes from S to XXL, but be sure to check the sizing chart to see what size is appropriate for you. If the Shenstone isn't your speed, Merlin has other jackets that are also worth checking out.