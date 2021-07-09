Established in 2012, Birmingham-based gear supplier Merlin has grown exponentially in the past nine years. Despite its extensive collections and international presence, the brand is still dedicating to creating highly-refined pieces without compromising safety, function, or performance. The same holds true for Merlin’s new Chigwell Utility jacket and Gable waterproof leather jacket. Both of which utilize innovative materials and protective properties in a timeless design.

First up, the Chigwell Utility jacket can easily transition between hot and cold conditions. Constructed from the brand’s eight-ounce Cotec fabric developed with Halley Stevensons, the lightweight jacket suits warmer temps. However, the removable 125-gram thermal liner and Reissa waterproof membrane also equip the Chigwell for frigid climates.

Under the surface, level 1 D3O armor protects the user’s shoulders, elbows, and back. The safety feature net the Chigwell a class AA CE rating as well. Of course, four pockets at the front and a large pouch at the pack provide ample carrying capacity. The YKK front zipper and arm adjustment straps also personalize the fit. For $349, Merlin offers the multi-season jacket in sizes S-4XL and in black and olive color options.

Those that prefer a less rugged look will gravitate toward Merlin’s new Gable leather jacket. While the 1.3-1.4mm cowhide delivers excellent abrasion protection, the brand coats the leather in a single-layer waterproof membrane. The treatment seals out the elements while a removable 125-gram thermal liner insulates the rider in colder conditions. When the mercury rises, a fixed mesh liner and front and rear ventilation pockets aid with airflow.

Paired with the cowhide shell, D3O protectors at the back, shoulders, and elbows secure the Gable a AAA CE rating. Available in black and oxblood colorways, the leather jacket is a statement on and off the bike. With an MSRP of $549, Merlin offers the Gable in sizes 38-50.