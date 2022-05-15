The Italian brand, Spyke, released its newest leather jacket in its lineup offering style, comfort, and protection called the Suburra.

Leather jackets are essential for anybody who rides a classic bike, or who loves to go to the track. Spyke caters to both types of riders, offering sport leathers and classic leathers in its lineup along with a selection of mesh and touring jackets. This time around, we’re looking at a new product from the Italian brand that’s meant for casual riding but still with the standard protection that is suitable for riding.

Spyke is no stranger to leather, in fact, the company’s roots can be traced back to 1978 when it expanded its leather business into the world of two wheels. Spurred by the motorcycling industry, the company eventually fielded its products in motorsport by the 1980s and found its way on the backs of notable names by the 90s. More recently, the brand teamed up with Dakar in order to bring a special lineup of gear.

The Suburra jacket features a unique pattern in the lineup. Whereas panels will be stitched on and left plain on other jackets, the Suburra features a quilt pattern on the entire front of the jacket. The rear is otherwise plain and similar in fashion to standard leather jackets but with ribbed details on the shoulders.

Gallery: Spyke Suburra Leather Jacket

4 Photos

On the note of safety, there are certified protectors on the shoulders and elbows, compliant with the PEN EN 1621-1: 2012 standard. Riders looking for more impact protection may also fit a back protector into the jacket—it’s advertised to be able to fit a level 2 armor piece.

A pair of zippers on the wrists facilitate putting the jacket on and off, as well as help tailor the fit and keep things tight. There is also a removable polyester interior that helps with insulation, and a neoprene insert in the collar helps keep chafing to a minimum.

The size run for the Suburra goes from a size EU 46 all the way to an EU 60, or US 36 to US 52 and it is only available in black.