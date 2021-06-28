While Spyke isn’t a household name in States, the Italian gear maker has been serving European riders since 1978. In the ‘90s, Spyke sponsored world-renowned racers like Loris Capirossi and Kenny Roberts Jr. but started integrating urban and touring gear in 2001. Twenty years later, Spyke continues developing its touring range with the adventure-focused Airmaster jacket.

To increase airflow and rider comfort, the new Spyke jacket features large mesh panels riding on a 100-percent polyester 600D chassis. Underneath the rugged material, a removable Humax 2000 waterproof membrane seals out moisture while retaining breathability. While the Airmaster primarily applies textiles to regulate internal temps and save on weight, Spyke strategically integrates perforated leather panels for optimum protection and ventilation.

Aside from saving your hide in a slide, the Airmaster also features level 2 CE-rated elbow and shoulder armor. An additional inner pocket accepts back protectors, but customers will have to source a unit separately. All stitching and seams meet the latest European standards (FprEN 17092:2018) and reflection zones at the chest, sleeves, and back bolster Spyke’s safety considerations.

The Velcro strapped waistband helps users find the right fit while zippered sleeve openings prioritize comfort. A multi-position collar allows riders to adjust the jacket to current conditions and two exterior pockets provide enough carrying capacity without offsetting the jacket’s lightweight nature. Of course, a zippered connection at the bottom accommodates compatible touring trousers.

Spyke Airmaster Lady Jacket

Available in black, gray, blue, red, and orange, colorways, the Airmaster comes in men’s Euro sizes 46-60. The Airmaster Lady boasts the same color options but comes in women’s Euro sizes 40-50. Both jackets retail for and retails for €189.90 ($226 USD). While Spyke primarily caters to the European market, the Airmaster’s comfort and protection are perfect for touring and adventure riders around the world.