With the end of summer just around the corner, now may be a good time to do some last-minute gear shopping. Either to make the most of the remaining days of the warm summer weather, or to gear up well in advance for the next riding season, some awesome deals are to be had this time of year.

Of course, nothing other than your will can stop you from wearing your favorite summer riding gear well into the fall—but you’re surely going to have to change your wardrobe once winter rolls around. That being said, a good pair of riding sneakers is definitely something you need, and Vanucci just so happens to have launched a new pair of kicks in the form of the VUB-2 sneakers. Manufactured by German gear supplier Louis, the Vanucci VUB-2 sneakers are stylish, comfortable, and protective, and are well suited for the stylish, road-going rider.

Vanucci’s VUB-2 sneakers are constructed out of an abrasion-resistant Schoeller Keprotec fabric, which is a blend of Kevlar and polyamide fibers. A breathable, moisture-wicking fabric inner lining provides added comfort and a snug fit. Vanucci has also thrown in a removable Ortholite insole which serves as a comfy layer between the sole and your motorcycle’s foot pegs. Making use of similar technology found in memory foam, the removable insole is said to reduce vibrations and make walking around in these kicks just a tad more comfy. The VUB-2 sneakers make use of a conventional lace-up closure, so do take note of this when lacing up prior to a ride.

Protective features come in the form of standard ankle reinforcements which offer twist, impact, and slide resistance. An anti-torsion midsole prevents twisting of the foot in the event of a tip-over. As mentioned, majority of the shoe is made out of the abrasion-resistant Schoeller Keprotec fabric. All these safety features afford the VUB-2 a PPE safety certification in accordance to EN 13634: 2017 standards. Vanucci offers the VUB-2 sneakers in sizes from 37 to 48. Pricing for these sneakers is at a reasonable 179.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $212 USD.