Check Out Ixon's Bull WP Riding Shoes

When it comes to riding shoes for street use, it's always best to find the perfect balance between comfort and protection in a package that suits your style. Clearly, hitting the streets in full race boots provides maximum protection. However, racing boots tend to be very stiff, hot, and can be difficult to use around town. Ixon has come up with a sporty riding shoe with a race-inspired design meant for street use.

The Bull WP riding shoes are both stylish and protective, and make use of cutting edge technology which maximize comfort, all-weather usability, and of course, protection. It makes use of an ATOP opening and closing system complete with an ankle strap. This makes the shoe very easy to wear and remove, while keeping it snug and secure while you're on the bike. The Bull WP makes use of a premium sole developed in partnership with Michelin, which is designed to offer maximum grip when stopping on uneven and imperfect road surfaces.

When it comes to protective features, the Ixon Bull WP features a double density insole with gel reinforcements for perfect fit and added comfort. Additional reinforcements have been incorporated at the ankle, heel, and toe sections, and provide impact, abrasion, and crush protection in the event of a crash. Lastly, a reflective band at the back of the shoe ensures visibility during night rides. All these safety features merit the Ixon Bull WP riding shoes a CE safety certification. What's more is that these kicks can be used in multiple weather conditions, as they're both waterproof and breathable.

As far as styling is concerned, Ixon is offering the Bull WP in a wide selection of colorways that are sure to suit the tastes of a wide array of sporty riders. In total, there are four colors to choose from with sleek and subtle options such as Black and Black/White, and loud, sporty palettes consisting of Black/White/Red and Black/White/Yellow. Sizing for the Bull WP is from 39 to 47, and pricing starts at 159.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $189 USD.