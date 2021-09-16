A certain wise man once said, “one can never have enough socks.” While this saying may be true for wizards residing in Hogwarts, the same can be applied to gloves for motorcyclists. I don’t know about you, but I find my collection of riding gloves continues to grow, despite already being more than a dozen pairs strong. Ixon has always been one of my go-to brands, as its gloves are usually very cozy, comfortable, and rather affordable.

The French gear and apparel manufacturer has recently launched the RS Launch gloves as part of its spring and summer lineup. While summer may be coming to an end, now may be the perfect time to do some advanced shopping before fall rolls around. Besides, you’ll be able to enjoy the riding as the weather slowly transitions to cooler temperatures. The Ixon RS Launch is a rather barebones motorcycle glove which prioritizes comfort and style in an affordable package.

The Ixon RS Launch makes use of a mesh construction which enables air flow. It incorporates a CE-rated knuckle protector covered with perforated leather, and a reinforced sidewall for added abrasion resistance. Foam reinforcements on the palm also offer some protection in the event of a forward-facing crash at low speed. The back of the hand features stretchable goatskin, while the palm gets a synthetic suede construction. A cotton lining provides a layer of insulation making this pair of gloves capable of keeping your mitts comfy even as the temperatures begin to drop. Lastly, a neoprene cuff with an adjustment strap ensures a perfect fit.

Ixon’s newest street-oriented gloves offer touch-screen compatibility, providing additional convenience for folks who frequently use their mobile devices while on the go. Available in four colors, riders can choose from black, black and white, black and red; and black and yellow. Sizing for the Ixon RS Launch is from S to 3XL, with a retail price of 49.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $59 USD.