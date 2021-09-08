Italian Gear Supplier SPIDI Releases J&Dyneema Riding Jeans

Riding jeans have come a long way from what they once were. Developments in materials science and manufacturing techniques have made riding jeans safer and more comfortable than ever before. Italian motorcycle gear and apparel maker SPIDI has long been in the forefront of innovation when it comes to riding gear. Its newest offering, the J&Dyneema riding jeans, are a testament to the company’s years of expertise.

SPIDI is calling the J&Dyneema “the best performing motorcycle jeans in the SPIDI range.” With its class AA certification, these trousers are definitely among the best of the best that money can buy when it comes to street-oriented motorcycle use. Thanks to its use of Dyneema fibers, these pants are extremely comfortable without sacrificing abrasion resistance. You see, Dyneema fibers are the strongest man-made fibers in the world. With a tensile strength up to 15 times stronger than steel, Dyneema offers impressive abrasion resistance, and the ability for gear manufacturers to offer lightweight, breathable products.

The SPIDI J&Dyneema is exactly that—as comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, but with all the protection you need while aboard your motorcycle. In the event of a crash, however, sliding isn’t your only concern. To address high-impact scenarios on injury prone parts of your legs such as your hips and knees, the J&Dyneema is equipped with EN1621-1 certified Warrior Lite removable protectors. SPIDI’s newest pants don’t impede your range of motion, either, as they’re constructed out of a single-layer fabric which consists of 60 percent Dyneema, 38 percent cotton, and two percent Elastan.

For perfect fit and usability, the SPIDI J&Dyneema jeans get six standard belt loops, two front and two rear pockets, and a carabiner buckle. A tie-in at the back can also be used for some motorcycle jackets. The J&Dyneema is available in either black or blue, with sizing from 28 to 40. The price for these premium riding jeans is at 299.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $354 USD.