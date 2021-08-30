Ixon Launches New Gambler Motorcycle Shoes

When it comes to riding boots, I tend to prefer mid-cut boots as opposed to full-size boots, especially on more laid-back, casual rides. With many options in the market, mid-cut riding shoes offer the comfort of regular sneakers, with the added ankle and toe protection of riding boots. A perfect addition to your summer gear collection, they’re also a lot cooler—in a literal sense— to wear, especially during hot, sunny days.

Ixon, a popular French gear manufacturer, has launched a new pair of summer riding shoes in the form of the Gambler, stylish and affordable shoes that don’t skimp on safety. It incorporates sporty aesthetics with a mid-cut design, and is made out of synthetic leather and breathable mesh areas for maximum cooling. Ixon has constructed the Gambler out of synthetic leather, and incorporated an anti-crush midsole for added comfort and safety.

Those who ride in areas with volatile weather conditions would be best served by the Gambler’s waterproof counterpart, the Gambler WP, which features similar sporty styling as the standard shoe, albeit with a waterproof lining. It’s also available in a feminine version, which is made special by a cowhide exterior with synthetic leather sections, and a comfortable, breathable membrane. The Ixon Gambler, in both standard and waterproof iterations, features a lace closure setup equipped with a Velcro strap to secure the laces. It also gets a non-slip rubber sole for safety when walking off the bike, and reflective accents for added visibility.

Overall, the Ixon Gambler is CE Level 1 certified, and offers transverse crush and impact protection courtesy of incorporated heel and toe reinforcement. The Gambler is available in only one color, Black, and is an extremely affordable option priced at just 99.99 Euros, or $118 USD. Meanwhile, the Gambler WP can be purchased in three colors, and is priced at a slight premium at 119.99 Euros, or $142 USD.