Andromeda Moto Launches Vegan-Approved Neowise Jacket

We all have our own preferences when it comes to riding gear, particularly jackets. Now, this depends on a myriad of factors such as the general climate of the area you ride, the type of riding you do, and how often you do so. I, for one, tend to favor textile or lightweight leather jackets due to the tropical climate of where I’m from, as well as the fact that I ride almost every single day.

Those of you in Europe and in colder parts of the U.S. will certainly favor thicker, more insulated options to keep you warm, particularly in the autumn and winter months. Now, these types of jackets are usually constructed out of a heavy leather material. In most cases, one cowhide can produce one, maybe two leather jackets, depending on the design. Naturally, this doesn’t exactly sit well with folks who prioritize environmental sustainability and animal-friendly products.

These days, it goes without saying that we live in an inclusive society. Manufacturers across all industries continue to innovate to offer products that appeal to the wants and needs of all individuals. The motorcycle gear and apparel industry is no different. Developments in material science have churned out synthetics which are stronger, more durable, and more comfortable than ever before. Such is the case with Andromeda Moto. We previously covered the company’s revolutionary NearX leather suit which makes use of space-grade, vegan-approved synthetic leather. However, not everyone needs a full set of leathers for everyday use.

To diversify its product portfolio, Andromeda Moto has launched a lightweight, all-weather jacket called the Neowise. As the name suggests, it sports a neo-retro design which makes it suitable for a multitude of street-oriented riding disciplines. It’s made out of a high-strength, abrasion-resistant polyethylene material, and comes equipped with a full Kevlar inner lining for added slide and penetration resistance. The Neowise incorporates SAS-TEC level-2 protectors on the shoulders, elbows, and back, and is a PPE AAA rated product.

For added convenience and versatility, the Neowise features a water-repellent outer lining, and is also significantly more breathable than a traditional leather jacket, while providing similar wind-proofing. Andromeda Moto’s synthetic polyethylene material is also slightly thinner than traditional leather, making it more comfortable and less restrictive in terms of range of motion for the rider. The Andromeda Neowise jacket is available in Andromeda Moto’s official website for 243.55 Euros, or the equivalent of $287 USD.