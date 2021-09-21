German Gear Maker Detlev Louis Releases DK-GM-3 Gloves

Louis, a German motorcycle gear and equipment distributor, is popular across Europe thanks to its affordable, high-quality products. Though it does carry some premium brands such as Vanucci, AGV, and Caberg, it also has its own range of in-house branded products which offer excellent value for money, especially for those on a budget. Detlev Louis is one of those brands, and it’s all the rage thanks to the popularity of retro-style machines.

The latest to come out of Detlev Louis is a retro-style glove called the DK-GM-3. It boasts the same clean and sober aesthetic as the rest of the brand’s products. Featuring a classic cut, the DK-GM-3 gloves are constructed out of goatskin leather, and incorporate mesh fabric panels for added comfort and breathability. The leather top with the fabric inserts on the fingers provide even more comfort and freedom of movement, while a nubuck yoke has been incorporated into the palm for a better tactile feel of the bike’s controls.

Detlev Louis doesn’t skimp on protection with the DK-GM-3 gloves, as it has included reinforced materials on the palm, knuckles, and upper hand for abrasion and impact resistance. A short cuff with a button-tab closure ensures a snug fit. All these protective features merit the Detlev Louis DK-GM-3 gloves a PPE level 1 safety rating in accordance with standard EN13594:2015.

The DK-GM-3 gloves are available in three color variants: black, black and brown, and black and gray. As far as sizing goes, the gloves are available from XS to 3XL, and retail for 59.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $71 USD. For more value-for-money riding gear and equipment from Detlev Louis, be sure to check out their official website in the source link below.