Ewan McGregor is no stranger to the motorcycling community. The legendary Jedi Master is not only a master of the force, but apparently, of all things on two wheels, as well. With an illustrious career not only in acting, but with motorbikes as well, McGregor has quite an impressive motorcycle collection, and has starred in the hit television series Long Way Down.

With all that under his belt, it's no surprise that Obi Wan has become quite the influential personality in the world of motorcycles. This time around, the Hollywood actor broadens his two-wheeled exploits alongside Moto Guzzi, as he's the star of the iconic Italian brand's latest video featuring the brand new V100 Mandello.

Ewan McGregor is no stranger to the Italian label, as he has quite a few Moto Guzzis in his collection including a 1974 Moto Guzzi El Dorado, and the V7 Sport. In fact some of his bikes are indeed featured in the video, which was set in the picturesque landscape of California. Instead of dabbling on the boring technical aspects of the bike, McGregor talks about the emotional aspect of riding, emphasizing the relationship between man and machine, and the rich legacy that makes Moto Guzzi what it is today.

While McGregor narrates, footage of him riding the new V100 Mandello showcases the bike's cutting edge design and technology. We get a glimpse of the active aero, with the bike's windscreen extending as the bike picks up speed. Alongside footage of the new touring bike, McGregor is also shown riding a couple of vintage Moto Guzzis, all set in well curated locations such as Lloy Wright's Malibu home, the Pacific Coast Highway, and the L.A. River which has featured in multiple chase scenes in Hollywood blockbusters.

The 60-second video was shot entirely on 35-millimeter film, giving the piece an air of nostalgia – a sharp contrast to the modern-day tech of the bike being featured. Indeed, much like the bike itself, the video is a work of art depicting the crossroads between rich legacy and technological advancement.