SC-Project Has Two New Exhaust Systems For The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

Moto Guzzi’s newest tourer, the V100 Mandello, has proven to be quite the heavy hitter. Praised all over the world thanks to its versatility and impressive performance, the bike stands a chance to breathe much needed new life into the historic Italian brand. That said, aftermarket brands are recognizing the bike’s potential, and are now rolling out new products for the tourer.

SC-Project, for instance, one of the most esteemed Italian exhaust specialists in the market, has released not one, but two new exhaust systems for the V100 Mandello. More commonly found on high-performance naked and sportbikes, SC-Project’s exhaust systems are particularly loud, and should do a good job in adding some grunt to the V100’s otherwise mellow V-twin powerplant. Let’s take a closer look at the two exhaust systems.

SC-Project SC1-R

The SC1-R is a popular exhaust model that makes use of a large canister that closely resembles the proportions of stock exhaust systems. It’s perfect for folks looking for that OEM-plus aesthetic, as it doesn’t detract too much from the bike’s original styling, and indeed, this is the case with the V100 Mandello. The SC1-R is offered in two finishes – titanium and matte black, and is constructed with a titanium sleeve, AISI 304 stainless steel fitting, and a carbon fiber end cap.

For a more refined feel, the bracket comes with a vibration damper, as well as a carbon fiber heat shield to keep things looking clean, and prevent you from melting the heel of your boot as you ride along. This particular model is Euro 5-approved and meets the TÜV standard for use on the road. According to SC-Project, it bumps performance by 1.4 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 1.5 Nm (1.1 pound-feet) of torque at 6,100 rpm. More importantly, it sheds 1.2 kilos (2.6 pounds) versus the stock exhaust, and is compatible with the stock side panniers and center stand.

SC-Project S1

For all intents and purposes, the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is a road-going sport-tourer. However, if for whatever reason you want to turn it into a track-only machine, then the SC-Project S1 is perfect for you. Found on powerful machines like the BMW S 1000 RR and Ducati Streetfighter V4, the SC-Project S1 is a track-only exhaust system that focuses on reducing weight and increasing power. As such, stuff like noise and emissions compliance go out the window. For the V100 Mandello, the S1 promises gains of 2.4 horsepower and 2 Nm (1.48 pound-feet) at 8,400 rpm and a weight reduction of 1.8 kilograms.

Pricing and availability

Naturally, the more sensible choice here would be the SC1-R exhaust system, as it retains the bike’s street-legality. It’s inevitably the more expensive option among the two, starting at 680 euros ($742 USD) for the Titanium finish, and 840 euros ($917 USD) for the matte black finish. Meanwhile, the S1 carries a 560-euro ($611 USD) price tag for the Titanium version, and 680 euros ($742 USD) for the Black version.