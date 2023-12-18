By now, chances are excellent that you've seen this video of a Suzuki Hayabusa conquering Hell's Gate in Moab. To make everyone's days extra merry and bright this time of year, though, 'Busa rider Matt Spears also took the time to see what his Honda Gold Wing, Piggy, could do on the Hell's Revenge track at Moab.

As with all his other attempts, he brought plenty of friends along. Local legend Colby (the 85-year-old super talented guy on a Sur-Ron) was there to lead the way on some of it, gracefully executing some tricky climbs with almost balletic ease. Piggy is many things, but it's not clear that this Gold Wing is a prima ballerina. Can it follow in the Sur-Ron's tracks?

The plan is to start comparatively gently, and not to purposely try to break Piggy on the rocks. Inappropriate Enduro ace Matt Spears even has a handy tape measure on hand for doing recon, so he can check whether Piggy's dimensions will fit through some of the narrower crevasses along Hell's Revenge and heading toward Hell's Gate. If they make it far enough, they might attempt Hell's Gate on the 'Wing, but Piggy has to get there first.

Adding to the complication of the matter is the fact that Piggy currently has no front brake. Although Spears ordered a new front brake lever to replace the busted one, the seller sent a clutch lever instead and then ghosted Spears when he tried to get them to send the correct lever. So, functional rear brake pedal only. No pressure, right?

Back when we chatted with Spears and he told us that he had a lot more adventures planned with Piggy, that could have meant just about anything. Did we imagine it would mean taking the 'Wing to go for a climb at Hell's Revenge? Not really, but seeing what else Spears has shared with the world so far, it's also not terrifically surprising.

While we're certainly not suggesting that anyone else try doing anything like this, what Spears' entire video series shows is that skills development is more important than what bike you ride. With proper skills development (and yes, some buddies to help you when things go sideways), you can do a lot more with your bike than you might think at first.

So, although we don't suggest you try these exact activities, it's still a great mindset to take forward in your riding career. Fine motor skills, clutch control, throttle control, brake control, body positioning, and balance can take you further than you might think.