Digital artist Oberdan Bezzi is fond of Moto Guzzi. Pick through the designer’s portfolio and you’ll find a slew of Guzzi-based concepts. Most recently, Bezzi’s favorite Goose is the V100 Mandello sport-tourer, and his V100 Sport Strada Concept explores the platform’s neo-retro potential.

So far, the digital designer has envisioned the V100 Mandello as a cruiser and a modern naked bike. For his latest rendition, Bezzi retains the model’s liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, 1,042cc transverse V-Twin. As such, we assume the neo-retro would knock on the door of 115 horsepower and 77.4 lb-ft of torque, especially with the addition of its tail-mounted SC-Project muffler.

By the looks of it, Bezzi’s Sport Strada also holds onto the production model’s steel tube trellis frame and single-sided swingarm. On the other hand, a set of sleek seven-spoke cast wheels and upgraded Brembo calipers sharpen the chassis. Weight savings seems like a build priority as well, with Bezzi adopting a carbon fiber front fender, rear tire hugger, exhaust shields, cylinder cover inserts, radiator shrouds, and side body panels.

The designer juxtaposes that advanced, lightweight construction with a heavy dose of nostalgia. The circular headlight, sculpted tail, and angular fuel tank result in an aggressive yet timeless silhouette. The remaining bodywork also melds modernity with heritage, featuring elements like tank gills and a digital dash within an overall conventional design. Unsurprisingly, the V100 Sport Strada lops off the passenger pegs and springs for rear sets to fulfill its sporty ambitions.

When it comes to the paint, Bezzi opts for equal parts bold and subdued. The matte silver base is the epitome of neutral while red accents spice up the package. Of course, the standard V100 Mandello is a looker in its own right, but we wouldn’t blame Moto Guzzi for releasing a neo-retro based on the sport-tourer—especially if it looks anything like Oberdan Bezzi’s V100 Sport Strada.