Digital designer Oberdan Bezzi isn’t just a prolific artist, he also touts encyclopedic knowledge of motorcycling history. Case in point: Bezzi’s latest Honda XL750 Transalp-based concept. Inspired by Big Red’s short-lived XLV750R dual sport, the digital rending fuses Honda’s quirky ‘80s designs with the brand’s prosaic approach as of late.

Only offered between 1983 and 1986, the XLV chose the trail less traveled by dual sports. That included an air-/oil-cooled, 749cc V-twin engine, shaft final drive, and hydraulic tappets. Unfortunately, the model’s 484-pound curb weight and 61 horsepower (at 7000 rpm) undermined its off-road aspirations. Despite those drawbacks, the XLV750R sported a striking Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) livery that remains a stunner.

Bezzi preserves that timeless blue/white/red paint scheme with his Transalp-modified digital concept. On the other hand, he ditches the iconic gold Honda wings logo for its contemporary counterpart and adds an HRC sticker for good measure. The livery alone doesn’t tie the modern-day Transalp to its forefather, as Bezzi also adopts the XLV’s oversized fuel tank, rally-style seat, rectangular headlight, and high-mounted front fender.

Under that ‘80s aesthetic, Team Red’s latest ADV holds on to its Unicam, 755cc parallel twin. The modern mill outpunches the XLV750R’s V-twin to the tune of 90 horsepower (at 9,500 rpm) and 55 pound-feet of torque (at 7,250 rpm). Still, Bezzi clings to the old dual sport’s cosmetics by coating the engine and cases in red.

The designer even goes as far as to transplant the XLV’s air scoops, which helped cool the V-twin's rear cylinder. Such measures aren’t necessary on the Transalp, but the body panels now function as radiator shrouds. To emulate the XLV750R’s high-mounted pipe, Bezzi retrofits the Honda CL500 exhaust system. However, he retains the adventure bike’s final chain drive as opposed to the dual sport’s shaft configuration.

Lastly, a pair of handguards, four guards, and silver rims complete the XL750’s XLV750R transformation, solidifying Bezzi’s artistic and scholarly pedigree.