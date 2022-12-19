Moto Guzzi capped off its 100-year anniversary celebration by unveiling the 2022 V100 Mandello. While the model upheld Guzzi’s long-held transverse V-twin configuration, it introduced the first liquid-cooled engine to the Italian firm’s lineup. That modern-day mill already has enthusiasts looking at the Mandello Del Lario factory in a new light.
That includes digital designer Oberdan Bezzi, and the prolific artist recently released his V10 Concept, a roadster variant of the V100 Mandello. Bezzi starts by stripping back the sport-tourer's front fairing. He then replaces the original headlamp cluster with a single round headlight unit. To maintain the V10 Concept’s neo-retro aesthetic, a new round speedometer takes the place of the V100’s TFT dash.
The designer matches that nostalgic front end with a vintage-inspired gas tank with knee cutouts. The V100 Mandello’s side panels survive almost entirely intact, but Bezzi re-sculpts the tail unit to align with the V10’s classic silhouette. A throwback rear mudguard only amps up that profile. Bezzi takes similar measures by ditching the Mandello’s cast wheels for a wire-spoke wheelset. He even simplifies the end can to streamline the exhaust system.
Aside from changing the cylinder cover colors, the liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, 1,042cc engine comes to the V10 Concept unchanged. We trust that Bezzi’s design also retains the V-twin's 115 horsepower and 77.4 lb-ft of torque. In turn, the V10 also holds onto the Mandello’s radiator, shaft drive, and port-mounted monoshock.
In a silver, black, and red livery, Bezzi’s concept leans into a vintage racing design. The red racing stripes, classic Moto Guzzi logo, and eagle tank emblem all uphold the neo-retro motif. A V10 Special graphic on the side panel only adds a cherry on top. Moto Guzzi may be moving full speed ahead toward its second centennial, but Oberdan Bezzi wants to make sure the brand’s retro roadster roots don’t go forgotten.
About this article