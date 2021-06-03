In March, 2020, Ducati and Fasthouse showed the world what the Scrambler Desert Sled could do when the dynamic duo won the inaugural Hooligan class at the 2020 Mint 400. Apparently, prolific digital designer Oberdan Bezzi felt that Moto Guzzi’s V85 TT adventure bike could use the same desert racer treatment. Stripping the “classic enduro” of its retro appeal and road-legal necessities, Bezzi creates a desert enduro known as the V90 Tijuana Racer.

Channeling the spirit of the Baja 500, the Tijuana Racer ditches the V85’s OE windshield, dual headlights, mirrors, and handguards. An oversized, round headlight, robust Barkbusters, trim front mudguard, and additional crash protection take their place on the V90. To lighten the load, Bezzi reshapes the gas tank for a slimmer profile. The tail section receives a similar treatment, with the new rear end taking on a svelte enduro shape in lieu of the cluttered trellis subframe on the standard model.

Weight loss efforts continue with the application of carbon fiber side panels, fork guards, and exhaust shield. Carbon fiber bits also protect the engine and intake ports. A bit extravagant for a custom build, but totally within reach for a digital rendering.

Bezzi also swaps out the V85 TT’s 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear for a proper off-road setup. The new 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels both wear aggressive semi-knobby tires, more suited for cutting through sand than the V85’s Michelin Anakee Adventure hoops.

Of course, the V90 Tijuana Racer wouldn’t be complete without a desert-worthy livery, and Bezzi delivers with flashy yet classic black/red/white color scheme. The V90 moniker doubles as the rendering’s race number on the side panel and a checkered flag stripe runs through the two-tone tank. Bezzi’s Moto Guzzi desert racer may never light of day, but we can certainly imagine it at the starting line of the Baja 500.