Zontes Has A New 500cc Adventure Bike Called The 500 T

Chinese motorcycles are getting bigger, more powerful, and more high-tech. If the recently concluded EICMA 2023 was anything to go by, it’s clear that China-made bikes are here, and they’re here to stay whether we like it or not. Lots of brands from China showcased their innovations, and Zontes is just one of many that’s looking to make it big in the global market.

Zontes’ newest offering seeks to target the highly lucrative beginner-friendly middleweight segment in Europe, predominantly occupied by A2-license bikes. Models in the category usually have engines in the 300cc to 500cc displacement range, with the new 500 T taking the form of an adventure-tourer. Set to hit the market in 2024, the Zontes 500 T will be offered in two versions – one with alloy wheels for more road-focused riding, and another in wire-spoke wheels for better off-road performance.

At the heart of the Zontes 500T is a 498cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. With an output of 38 kilowatts, or about 51 horsepower, and 50 Nm (about 37 pound-feet), the bike is slightly more powerful than its parallel-twin-equipped counterparts of similar displacements. Nevertheless, given its single-cylinder configuration, expect a substantial amount of vibrations from this engine. According to Zontes, the 500 T has a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour, or about 112.5 miles per hour.

When it comes to styling, Zontes didn’t rewrite the rulebook by any means. The 500 T follows the standard formula when it comes to adventure bikes, with angular body work, a tall windscreen, and as-standard crash bars on the sides to protect the engine and bodywork in the event of a tip over. There’s also a beak up front, which accentuates its off-road-inspired design. The 500 T rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel wrapped in dual-purpose rubber, while the road-focused version gets 17-inch wheels front and back. Suspension hardware consists of an inverted front fork and a mid-mounted monoshock, while braking duties are handled by twin front discs and a single rear disc.

As of the moment, Zontes has yet to announce pricing and availability of the new 500 T. Chances are it’ll make its way to the European market in 2024, as the brand has an established distribution network in countries like France, Germany, and Italy. As is the case with most Chinese-made motorcycles, expect the 500 T to command an attractive price, undercutting its Japanese and European rivals by a substantial margin.