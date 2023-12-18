Italian E-Moto Specialist Tacita Eyeing 2024 Dakar Rally Domination

There are lots of electric motorcycle manufacturers looking to make it big in the world of racing. One of them is Italian manufacturer Tacita. This company has been around for quite some time now, and we’ve talked about the brand’s innovations at great length in the past. That said, 2024 could present Tacita with its biggest challenge yet.

Nearly all major racing series have introduced a category that focuses solely on future-facing technology such as electric motors, hybrid vehicles, and alternative fuels. The iconic Dakar Rally is no exception, and Tacita is set to try its hand at the grueling challenge in 2024 with the Tacita Formula Corsa racing team. Specifically, Tacita will competing under the Dakar Future - Mission 1000 category, a segment focused on promoting decarbonizing tech such as hydrogen engines, as well as electric and hybrid vehicles.

To take on the challenge, Tacita will be fielding two Discanto electric motorcycles that will traverse the arid desert landscape from January 5 to 19, 2024. The team, as well as the bikes to be used in competition, have been undergoing rigorous testing since December 2022, and Pierpaolo Rigo, the man in charge of leading the team, is confident in Tacita’s robust and potent technology.

Speaking of technology, the Tacita Discanto is chock full of it. Designed specifically to withstand the rigors of the Dakar Rally, the bike is equipped with a cutting-edge motor and battery combo that keeps the weight down low at just 180 kilograms (397 pounds). It’s said to be capable of reaching an electronically limited top speed of 150 kilometers per hour (94 miles per hour) which is plenty fast on sandy, desert terrain. As for the inner workings of the bikes, they feature liquid-cooled motors and controllers for increased reliability, as well as a five-speed gearbox for optimal high-speed operation. There’s also an advanced battery management system to keep tabs on battery efficiency and performance.

To ensure a quick and efficient run, the bikes come with battery swapping tech that allows for battery changes in a matter of seconds. Finally, the bikes will be accompanied by a full team of mechanics and electronics experts. The team will be housed in Tacita’s T-Station racing area that’s strictly “No Noise and No CO2,” making use of solar panels, wind generators, and hydrogen energy to power their operations. Interestingly, Tacita says that it’ll make use of the same grid to charge the batteries of its race bikes, and will be completely independent from external fuel sources.

Luca Oddo, the CEO of Tacita, expressed his excitement towards the monumental challenge of conquering the Dakar Rally with such new and innovative technology. In an article by The PACK, he stated, “Tacita’s is an exciting adventure, and not only for the participation in the most difficult competition in the world such as the Dakar, but for the technological challenges that see us as protagonists. Like us, our investors had the courage, the spirit and the foresight to believe in a project that comes from far and that sees the values of sustainability and a better future merged into our brand.”