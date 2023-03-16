Royal Enfield's Art Of Motorcycling Returns In 2023

Over the past few years, Royal Enfield, one of the world's oldest motorcycle companies, has been conducting its popular Art of Motorcycling campaign. The firm is currently preparing to launch the third season of this campaign, which aims to promote the rich tradition, history, and one-of-a-kind riding experience that comes with owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The Art of Motorcycling campaign gives riders and non-riders alike a forum to show their appreciation for the brand and the thrill of riding. Royal Enfield has effectively brought together a wide group of enthusiasts, regardless of age, region, or career, during the last several seasons. The company has built a strong sense of solidarity and belonging among its enthusiasts with this campaign. The Art of Motorcycling campaign's third season promises to be even more entertaining, with fresh and engaging activities that will appeal to all participants.

This campaign is anticipated to take place in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. Royal Enfield intends to conduct the campaign in smaller cities as well, allowing more fans to take part in the project. With the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality-powered visual experience, the campaign is poised to become even more interesting and engaging. Through this technology, the Mural Art Show aims to provide an immersive and interactive presentation of the community's artwork, allowing people to experience the art in a whole new way.

Registration and toolkit downloads for people interested in participating in the Art of Motorcycling campaign are available on Royal Enfield's website under the #ArtOfMotorcyling page. Participants can create their own artwork and upload it on Instagram with the hashtags #ArtOfMotorcycling and #REApparel, tagging @royalenfield and @royalenfieldlifestyle. Participants must post all their artwork by April 10, 2023, and the winners will be revealed on April 17, 2023. With exciting incentives and awards on offer, this is a fantastic opportunity for creative enthusiasts to showcase their ability and perhaps even kickstart a career in design.