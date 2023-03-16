Keeway Subsidiary MBP Launches The SC300 Maxi-Scooter

Keeway, a motorcycle manufacturer under the Qianjiang Group from China, has been making strides in Europe with its newest premium subsidiary called Moto Bologna Passione (MBP). Although sporting an Italian name and some roots from the European country, the bikes are manufactured in China, which means that they cater more to the budget-oriented sector.

Nevertheless, at EICMA 2022, MBP impressed audiences with its first high-capacity adventure bike called the T1002V, a machine designed to go head-to-head with the likes of the BMW F 850 GS and Triumph Tiger 900. We've already talked about this bike before, but this time around, MBP has forayed into the maxi-scooter segment with the launch of the SC300.

The MBP SC300 pretty much follows the same formula as most other maxi-scooters in this category in that it features a long body shod in angular body panels. The seat is long enough to accommodate a rider and passenger, and the styling is distinctly modern. A few highlights include full-LED lighting, as well as a rather large full-color TFT display. The SC300 also gets a rather tall windscreen for extra wind protection, as well as a rear-mounted luggage rack for you to mount a top case or strap on some luggage.

On the performance side of the equation, the MBP SC300 relies on a 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a single-overhead camshaft and a four-valve cylinder head. The engine pumps out an adequate 25 horsepower, and like most other scooters, sends power to the rear wheel via a CVT. The scooter is likewise underpinned by a standard telescopic fork up front, and a pair of shock absorbers at the rear. It comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes from Brembo-owned specialist J.Juan. ABS comes as standard.

The MBP SC300 rolls on a set of 13-inch wheels shod in road-oriented tires, so no, it isn't an entry into the growing adventure-scooter segment, contrary to what its aggressive styling seems to suggest. Furthermore, the scooter gets keyless ignition, and a built-in GPS that can be accessed via the large TFT display.

As of the moment, pricing for the new scooter has yet to be announced. The SC300 has already been listed on MBP's official website, so we can expect pricing to be announced shortly. For more information on the SC300, as well as the other models in MBP's lineup, be sure to visit their website linked below.