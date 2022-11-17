QJ Motor-Owned Manufacturer MBP Introduces The T1002V Adventure Bike

Those among you who keep abreast with the global motorcycle industry will surely be familiar with QJ Motor. This Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has been making headlines across all facets of motorcycling—be it in street bikes, off-road, adventure, and even racing. The company is expanding at a rapid pace, and has a number of well-performing brands in its portfolio.

One of these brands is Keeway, which has just recently given birth to a premium subsidiary called MBP, or Moto Bologna Passione. Clearly Italian in origin, just like its sister company Benelli, MBP’s newest model recently showcased at EICMA, could very well be the most impressive model in the entirety of QJ Motor’s roster. It’s called the T1002V, and it’s a high-displacement adventure-tourer that looks like it’s ready to go head to head with the likes of the BMW GS and Triumph Tiger.

On paper, the specs are juicy, with the T1002V packing an all-new 997cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 80-degree V-twin engine. It pumps out 95 horsepower at 7,600 rpm and 71 ft-lbs of torque at 6,500 rpm, putting its performance figures at par with the BMW F 850 GS and KTM 890 Adventure R. Aiding its adventurous capabilities is a set of tubeless wire-spoke wheels and long travel suspension with complete adjustability from KYB. As for brakes, the bike gets dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc brake from Brembo-owned Spanish company J.Juan.

Of course, as is customary with most premium bikes of today, the T1002V is equipped with a fancy full-color display, through which the rider can toggle the bike’s various settings and ride modes, as well as view pertinent ride stats. The bike also gets a tall, adjustable windscreen for long-distance comfort, and a convenient center-stand for easy on-the-go maintenance.

With regards to pricing and availability, the new brand has yet to disclose when the T1002V will hit the market, as well as at what price point the bike will be sold at. However, expect it to come at a significantly lower price than that of its mainstream rivals.

